UPDATE 1-Aeropostale profit hit by higher costs, sales beat estimates

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 19
DUBAI, Feb 19 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Q1 EPS $0.13 in line with estimates
* Sales $497.2 mln vs est $467.8 mln
* Sees Q2 EPS $0.03-$0.05 vs est $0.05
May 17 Clothes retailer Aeropostale Inc reported a lower quarterly profit in line with analyst estimates as increased product costs offset higher-than-expected sales.
CEO Thomas Johnson said trends were improving from the holiday period, when it discounted more than rivals Abercrombie & Fitch and American Eagle Outfitters Inc, but warned that the retail environment was still "uncertain".
Aeropostale said it expects a second-quarter profit of 3 cents to 5 cents per share. Analysts on average were looking for 5 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
First-quarter net income fell to $10.6 million, or 13 cents per share, from $16.4 million, or 20 cents per share, a year earlier.
Sales rose 6 percent to $497.2 million.
Analysts had expected earnings of 13 cents a share, before special items, on revenue of $467.8 million.
Gross margin fell to 28 percent from 29 percent in the year-earlier period, due to higher costs of raw materials.
Abercrombie & Fitch also posted a sharp drop in profit on Wednesday, but unlike Aeropostale, its sales was below estimates.
The spring quarter was expected to be a strong season for clothes retailers, as youngsters get ready for the summer.
Aeropostale shares were volatile in post-market trading. They were up slightly after falling over 5 percent. The stock closed at $17.71 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.
Feb 18 A fire broke out after an explosion on Saturday at a California oil refinery that local residents had planned to protest against later in the day due to concerns over pollution and past accidents.
GUAYAQUIL/QUITO, Feb 18 A former oil minister's accusations that Ecuador's leftist government is involved in graft at state-run Petroecuador is raising the ire of voters as the ruling party seeks to extend its 10-year hold on power in a presidential election on Sunday.