CORRECTED-Aeropostale posts weak holiday results, forecasts 1st-qtr loss

* Luxury brands face dilemma over unsold stock in demand downturn
March 14 Teen clothing retailer Aeropostale Inc reported a quarterly loss on Thursday, hurt by weak sales during the holiday season, and forecast a loss for the current quarter, blaming markdowns and a weak economy.
Aeropostale reported a net loss of $671,000, or 1 cent per share, for the 14 weeks ended Feb. 2, compared with a profit of $26.1 million, or 32 cents per share, for the year-earlier period, which included one less week.
Sales fell 1 percent to $797.7 million for the quarter that included the holiday season, while same-store sales fell 8 percent
Aeropostale forecast a first-quarter loss of 15 to 20 cents per share, citing the lingering effects of markdowns during the holiday period and a tough economy for young shoppers. (Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis)
