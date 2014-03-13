Aeropostale posts wider quarterly loss, signs deal with Sycamore

BRIEF-SSH Communications Security: patent US 8544079 found invalid by USPTO
* SAID THE PATENT TRIAL AND APPEALBOARD OF US PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE (USPTO) HAD FOUND PATENT US 8544079 HELD BY SSH INVALID
March 13 Teen apparel retailer Aeropostale Inc reported its fifth straight quarterly loss, hurt by a 15 percent fall in same-store sales, and said it entered into a deal with private equity firm Sycamore Partners for a 5 percent stake.
Aeropostale shares fell 7 percent in extended trading on Thursday.
Sycamore will provide a $150 million loan to the company, in exchange for the right to acquire up to 5 percent of its shares at $7.25, the stock's closing price on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, Aeropostale said.
Stefan Kaluzny, a managing director at Sycamore, will join Aeropostale's board.
The company reported a net loss of $70.3 million, or 90 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Feb. 1, wider than a loss of $671,000, or 1 cent per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, it posted a loss of 35 cents per share.
Sales fell 16 percent to $670 million in the fourth quarter.
