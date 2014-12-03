Aeropostale posts loss for eighth straight quarter

BRIEF-Parkland reports $500 mln senior note offering
* Parkland Fuel - entered into underwriting agreement to sell $500 million aggregate principal amount of 5.625 pct senior notes due May 9, 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 3 Teen apparel retailer Aeropostale Inc reported its eight straight quarterly loss, hurt by slower mall traffic, higher discounts and lower demand for its clothing.
The company's net loss widened to $52.3 million, or 66 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Nov. 1, from $25.6 million, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell to $452.9 million from $514.9 million a year ago, while comparable store sales fell 11 percent. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer and Nayan Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)
* PG&E safely restores power to San Francisco, thanks customers for their patience; substation scheduled for modernization
BOSTON, April 21 Officials of two large California public retirement systems said Friday they are voting against nine of 15 Wells Fargo & Co directors up for election at the bank's annual meeting next week, citing the bank's phony-account scandal.