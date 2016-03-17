版本:
Aeropostale to explore strategic alternatives, including sale

March 17 Teen apparel retailer Aeropostale Inc said it was exploring strategic alternatives, including a sale of the company.

The company said it had retained Stifel and other advisers to assist in a review of alternatives. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

