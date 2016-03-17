UPDATE 2-Aeropostale to explore strategic alternatives, including sale

(Adds analyst comment, background, details; updates shares)
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
March 17 Teen apparel retailer Aeropostale Inc
said it was exploring strategic alternatives, including
a sale, after posting its 13th straight quarterly loss.
The company's shares fell 52 percent in after-hours trade,
after the retailer also said it would likely face liquidity
constraints if it failed to resolve a supply dispute with a key
vendor.
Aeropostale said the dispute with MGF Sourcing US was
disrupting the supply of some merchandise.
While Aeropostale did not provide any details on the dispute
with MGF, its Chief Executive, Julian Geiger, said the issue was
hurting the company's "short-term visibility."
MGF is an affiliate of private-equity firm Sycamore
Partners, which had thrown a lifeline of $150 million to the
struggling apparel retailer in 2014 and previously owned an 8
percent stake.
"Sycamore is the obvious choice for a buyer," ITG analyst
Jeff Toohig said.
"But given the loans outstanding and the potentially
violated sourcing agreement ... one imagines Sycamore will be
able to take control of ARO without paying much if anything
before too long. That is, if they still want it."
MGF Sourcing said it was not in violation of its sourcing
agreement with the company.
Aeropostale also reported a 16 percent drop in quarterly
sales as it discounted heavily to attract shoppers and closed
unprofitable stores.
The company will now focus on its lower-priced factory
concept stores, Geiger said on a conference call where
executives did not take questions from analysts.
Although Aeropostale's continues to struggle with falling
sales, its rivals such as American Eagle Outfitters Inc
and Abercrombie & Fitch Co have managed to turn around
their businesses by controlling inventories and responding
faster to changing fashion trends.
Aeropostale's inventory was down 8.1 percent in the fourth
quarter ended Jan.30.
The company has retained Stifel and other advisers to assist
in a review of alternatives.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; additional
reporting by Subrat Patnaik; Editing by Anil D'Silva)