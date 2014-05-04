版本:
B/E Aerospace says exploring possible sale or merger

May 4 B/E Aerospace, a maker of aircraft cabin interior products, said on Sunday it is exploring strategic alternatives including a possible sale or merger of the company.

In addition, the company said in a statement it had postponed its May 5 investor meeting.

B/E Aerospace said it retained Citigroup Inc as its financial advisor and Shearman & Sterling LLP as its legal advisor in connection with this process. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Stephen Powell)
