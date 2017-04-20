REFILE-Germany's Lilium says successfully tests "flying taxi" prototype

(Adds link to story on flying car unveiled in Monaco, removes
By Eric Auchard
FRANKFURT, April 20 A Bavarian start-up is
developing a five-seat "flying taxi" after successful test
flights over Germany of a smaller version of the electric jet,
the company said on Thursday.
Munich-based Lilium, backed by investors who include Skype
co-founder Niklas Zennstrom, said the planned five-seater jet,
which will be capable of vertical take-off and landing, could be
used for urban air taxi and ride-sharing services.
In flight tests, a two-seat prototype executed manoeuvres
that included a mid-air transition from hover mode - like a
drone - to wing-borne flight - like a conventional aircraft,
Lilium said.
Potential competitors to Lilium Jet include much bigger
players such as Airbus, the maker of commercial
airliners and helicopters that aims to test a prototype
self-piloted, single-seat "flying car" later in 2017.
Slovakian firm AeroMobil said at a car show in Monaco on
Thursday it would start taking pre-orders for a hybrid flying
car that can drive on roads. It said it planned production from
2020.
But makers of "flying cars" still face hurdles, including
convincing regulators and the public that their products can be
used safely. Governments are still grappling with regulations
for drones and driverless cars.
Lilium said its jet, with a range of 300 km (190 miles) and
cruising speed of 300 km per hour, is the only electric aircraft
capable of both vertical take-off and jet-powered flight.
"We have solved some of the toughest engineering challenges
in aviation to get to this point," Lilium Co-founder and Chief
Executive Daniel Wiegand said in a statement.
The jet, whose power consumption per km is comparable to an
electric car, could offer passenger flights at prices comparable
to normal taxis but with speeds five times faster, Lilium said.
Lilium, founded in 2014 by four graduates from the Technical
University of Munich, is unusual on the German start-up scene,
which is dominated by ecommerce firms largely based in Berlin
and self-financed, engineering firms dotted around the country.
It raised $11.4 million (10.6 million euros) in 2016 from
Zennstrom-led venture firm Atomico Partners and e42, the
investment arm of entrepreneur Frank Thelen, a juror on the
German of investment reality TV show "Lion's Den".
Other potential rivals include crowd-funded eVolo, a firm
based near Mannheim that has said it expects to receive special
regulatory approval for its two-seat "multicopter" with 18
rotors to be used as flying taxis in pilot projects by 2018.
Terrafugia, based outside the U.S. city of Boston and
founded a decade ago by MIT graduates, aims to build a
mass-market flying car, while U.S.-Israeli firm Joby Aviation
has said it is working on a four-seater drone.
Google, Tesla and Uber have
also reportedly shown interest in the new technology.
(1 euro = $1.0757)
(Additional reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Edmund
Blair)