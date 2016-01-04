UPDATE 1-Global aerospace, defense sector to grow 3 pct -report

(Adds details on specific trends)
By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON Jan 4 Revenues in the global
aerospace and defense sector are expected to grow by 3 percent
in 2016 after a 0.5 percent decline in 2015, according to a
forecast by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu.
The rebound will likely be driven by strong passenger
traffic, continued demand for commercial aircraft from growing
economies like India and China, and an expected recovery in
global military spending fueled by tensions in the Middle East,
the firm said in its annual outlook for the sector.
It said U.S. military spending likely bottomed out in 2015
and was slated to rise slightly in the fiscal 2016 year, which
began Oct. 1. Global security threats were also fueling growth
in defense budgets in many other countries, it said.
Tom Captain, who leads Deloitte's aerospace and defense
segment, said the commercial aerospace sector will likely boost
revenues by 3.4 percent in 2016, buoyed by demand from the
Asia-Pacific and Middle East regions.
The worldwide fleet of commercial passenger and cargo
aircraft - and the number of passengers flown each year - are
expected to double over the next two decades, the report said.
Boeing Co and Airbus Group SE have dominated
the market since 1997, but at least one additional competitor
could enter the market in the next 20 years, it said.
The sector is expected to produce 1,420 large commercial
aircraft in 2016, 40.5 percent more than just five years ago. By
2021, production is expected to rise to 1,627 aircraft, an
increase of nearly 19 percent from 2015.
Defense sector revenues are expected increase 2.7 percent,
driven largely by a $13 billion rise in U.S. military spending
in fiscal 2016, the report said.
Deloitte expects further consolidations in both the
commercial aerospace and defense subsectors after mergers and
acquisitions surged 288 percent to a record $54.6 billion in
2015.
Further portfolio restructurings, divestitures and spin-offs
are likely in 2016 as companies seek to lower costs and secure
funds for needed investments. It cited Lockheed Martin Corp's
plan to sell a large chunk of its government services
and information technology business.
Reuters reported last month that defense contractor CACI
International Inc is the top contender for the Lockheed
business. Annual revenues of the assets to be sold are between
$4.5 billion and $5 billion, instead of the $6 billion initially
projected.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Dan
Grebler)