UPDATE 1-Israel Aerospace Industries signs near $2 billion missile deal with India

(Adds details of deal, background on India-Israel ties)
JERUSALEM, April 6 State-owned Israel Aerospace
Industries (IAI) has struck a deal worth almost $2 billion to
supply India's army and navy with missile defence systems, the
company said on Thursday, describing it as Israel's largest ever
defence deal.
IAI said in a statement it would supply an
advanced air defence system, including medium-range
surface-to-air missiles, launchers and communications and
control technology, to the Indian army for around $1.6 billion.
An additional naval defence system, including long-range
surface-to-air missiles, would be deployed on India's first
aircraft carrier, which is still being built, the statement
said. The value of that deal was not disclosed, but IAI said the
total package was worth nearly $2 billion.
Israel is one of the top three arms suppliers to India,
which shares borders with nuclear-armed China and Pakistan.
Between 2008-2015, India was the world's second largest
developing-world arms purchaser, according to the U.S. Congress.
Until recently, India kept its defence ties with Israel
under wraps, largely out of fear of upsetting Arab countries and
its own large Muslim population.
But Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose nationalist
party sees Israel as an ally against Islamist militancy, has
openly cultivated warmer ties, and is due to visit Israel later
this year.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Heller and Maayan Lubell; Editing by Jon
Boyle)