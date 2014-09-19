UN aviation body to mull space safety as space taxis ready for flight

| MONTREAL, Sept 19
MONTREAL, Sept 19 The United Nation's civil
aviation body, currently wrestling with how to help airlines
maintain safety over conflict zones, is taking first steps
toward protection for commercial vessels in space.
Commercial space travel took a big leap this week after the
U.S. space agency NASA awarded a combined $6.8 billion to Boeing
and Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX, to build
commercially owned and operated "space taxis" to fly astronauts
to the International Space Station. The NASA contract allows
Boeing to sell rides to tourists; SpaceX already planned to
offer trips to tourists, but did not say if it would fly
tourists on its NASA missions .
"We're starting to look at (suborbital space travel) more
closely," said a representative on the International Civil
Aviation Organization's (ICAO) governing council who spoke to
Reuters on condition of anonymity.
Montreal-based ICAO will hold its first conference on issues
related to commercial space travel in early 2015 and will
discuss whether it should expand its governance to include
oversight of suborbital space travel.
ICAO has come under criticism for not warning of the risks
to commercial aircraft over conflict zones after a Malaysian
airline was downed over eastern Ukraine in July, killing all 298
people aboard. The 191-member agency is not responsible for
opening or closing airspace, a task left to individual states.
Industry experts said ICAO, which promotes the development
of global civil aviation including air transport standards,
should play a role in planning for the retrieval of space
debris, for instance, at a time when private enterprise is
eyeing the final frontier.
"People have just begun to think about it, but how it is to
be instituted is not clear yet," said Prashant Sukul, India's
representative on ICAO's governing council. "If it's not ICAO,
then who is it going to be?"
Sukul, one of a handful of representatives hoping to replace
retiring secretary general Raymond Benjamin in 2015, said he is
campaigning on a "space platform."
Discussion aimed at broadening ICAO's mandate is in initial
stages and could take years to apply. Sukul acknowledged the
challenge space represents for an agency that can take years to
tackle key issues on Earth.
After a Korean airliner was shot down in 1983 by the Soviet
Union, it took 15 years for an amendment to be added to ICAO's
founding articles - the Chicago convention - that said states
should not shoot down civilian airliners.
(Reporting by Allison Lampert; Editing by Amran Abocar and
Leslie Adler)