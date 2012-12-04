BRIEF-AeroVironment up 8.6 percent in extended trading

BRIEF-Kroger Co says currently negotiating agreements with UFCW for store associates in Atlanta and Michigan
NEW YORK Dec 4 AeroVironment Inc : * Shares up 8.6 percent in extended trading
March 2 Canada's SNC-Lavalin Group Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit and forecast a higher adjusted profit for 2017 from its core engineering and construction business.
* Almonty Industries has announced today that it entered into a fixed price contract for majority of production at its Los Santos mine in Spain