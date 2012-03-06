UPDATE 1-Aerovironment 3rd-qtr misses estimates

* Q3 EPS $0.26 vs est $0.41

March 6 Drone maker AeroVironment Inc's third-quarter results missed analysts' expectations as an "administrative delay" in customer acceptance pushed deliveries worth $20 million to the next quarter.

"Q3 performance would have been much higher but an administrative delay in customer acceptance pushed the delivery of about $20 million in Raven and Puma systems completed in Q3 into the first week of the fourth quarter," Chief Executive Tim Conver said in a statement.

November-January net income was $5.7 million, or 26 cents a share, compared with $11.5 million, or 52 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue fell 15 percent to $72 million.

Analysts, on average, expected the company to earn 41 cents a share on revenue of $87.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company maintained its 2012 outlook of earnings of $1.28 to $1.35 a share, on revenue of $321 million to $336 million.

Shares of the Monrovia, California-based company closed at $27.10 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.