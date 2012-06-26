UPDATE 1-AeroVironment profit beats on higher unmanned drone sales

GLOBAL MARKETS-Banks lift stocks, U.S. yields climb after data
* Q4 EPS $0.80 vs est $0.72
* Q4 revenue rose 4 pct
* Sees FY 2013 EPS $1.41-$1.51 vs est $1.44
* Sees FY 2013 rev $348 mln-$370 mln vs est $349.4 mln
* Shares rise 9 pct after the bell
June 26 Drone maker AeroVironment Inc posted a better-than-expected fourth-quarter profit and forecast a strong 2013, helped by higher sales of its unmanned drones, sending shares up 9 percent after the bell.
For 2013, the company expects to earn $1.41 to $1.51 per share on revenue of $348 million to $370 million.
Analysts on average expected the company to earn $1.44 per share on revenue of $349.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the fourth quarter, AeroVironment's net income was $17.8 million, or 80 cents per share, compared with $17.6 million, or 79 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 4 percent to $110.7 million. Revenue at its unmanned aircraft systems division rose 7 percent to $97.35 million.
Analysts were expecting the company to earn 72 cents per share on revenue of $111.3 million.
Shares of the company rose 9 percent to $27.60 after the bell. They had closed at $25.44 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.
* Mexico's Nemak says expects 2017 EBITDA of $802 million, investment in fixed assets of $430 million Further company coverage: (Reporting By Christine Murray)
NEW YORK, Feb 15 The Trump administration on Wednesday proposed changes to the Obamacare individual insurance market that insurers have said are needed for them to keep selling the plans as Republicans work on a replacement program.