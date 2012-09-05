Aerovironment posts 1st-qtr loss on contract delays

BRIEF-Hudson Pacific says offering 8.50 mln common shares
* Hudson pacific properties announces public offering of common stock
Sept 5 Aerovironment Inc that makes unmanned aircraft systems and electric vehicles, posted a first-quarter loss, hurt by delay in contracts, sending its shares down 2 percent in extended trading.
The company recorded a net loss of $1.4 million, or 6 cents per share, compared with a net income of $0.3 million, or 1 cent per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 5 percent to $58.7 million.
The company maintained its forecast of a net income of $1.41 to $1.51 per share on revenue between $348 million and $370 million for fiscal 2013.
Feb 27 Drugmaker Perrigo Co Plc said on Monday it has agreed to sell the royalty stream from its multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri to privately held Royalty Pharma for up to $2.85 billion.
Feb 27 Travel website operator Priceline Group Inc reported a 17.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue, driven by higher hotel bookings.