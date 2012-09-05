Aerovironment posts 1st-qtr loss on contract delays

Sept 5 Aerovironment Inc that makes unmanned aircraft systems and electric vehicles, posted a first-quarter loss, hurt by delay in contracts, sending its shares down 2 percent in extended trading.

The company recorded a net loss of $1.4 million, or 6 cents per share, compared with a net income of $0.3 million, or 1 cent per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 5 percent to $58.7 million.

The company maintained its forecast of a net income of $1.41 to $1.51 per share on revenue between $348 million and $370 million for fiscal 2013.