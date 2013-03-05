Aerovironment cuts full-year forecast, shares tumble

Partner at New York hedge fund jumped to his death -police
BOSTON, March 28 A partner at New York hedge fund Paulson & Co died on Monday after jumping out of a hotel window in Midtown Manhattan, according to police.
March 5 Drone maker Aerovironment Inc reported a lower quarterly profit and cut its full-year forecast on delays in government orders, sending it shares down 24 percent after the bell.
"Over $100 million of planned revenue will have slid from our fiscal 2013," CEO Tim Conver said on a post-earnings conference call.
He added that many of these delayed orders will be pushed out into fiscal 2014.
Defense companies are bracing for sustained pressure on military budgets under a process called sequestration, or the automatic across-the-board U.S. government spending cuts that began last week.
The company said it now expects sales between $230 million and $250 million, down from its previous forecast of $348 million to $370 million.
Aerovironment cut its profit forecast to 30-50 cents per share from the $1.41-$1.51 per share range it forecast earlier.
Net income for the third quarter fell to $3.9 million, or 17 cents per share, from $5.7 million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 34.6 percent to $47.1 million.
Monrovia, California-based Aerovironment's shares were trading down 22 percent at $16.93 after the bell. They closed at $21.69 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday.
SYDNEY, March 29 Asian shares inched ahead on Wednesday while the dollar and commodities rallied as investors shook off disappointment about U.S. President Donald Trump's failed healthcare bill and focussed on an improving outlook for global growth.
SAO PAULO, March 28 Amazon.com Inc dove into a spirited debate about graffiti in Brazil's biggest city, drawing a pointed response on Tuesday from Sao Paulo's mayor, who called the company "opportunist" and challenged it to make a public donation.