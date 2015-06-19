UPDATE 1-Chile government OKs AES Gener to trade electricity with Argentina

(Adds quote from energy minister)
SANTIAGO, June 19 Chile's government has
authorized local power producer AES Gener SA to
transfer electricity back and forth with neighboring Argentina
through one of its transmission lines, the company said on
Friday.
AES Gener, a local unit of U.S. power group AES Corp
, said the agreement will increase energy security and
"improve the frequency levels of the system and backup
capabilities when faced with emergencies like earthquakes and
tsunamis."
The Santiago-based company said the two-way transfer of
electricity will help bring down costs and support the
development of renewable energy sources.
"Chile continues to move forward on regional energy
integration, which is key to guaranteeing the security of supply
and developing the competitive advantages the different
countries in the region have with their respective generation
mixes," said Energy Minister Maximo Pacheco.
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Meredith Mazzilli)