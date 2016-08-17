Chile's AES Gener raises cost of Alto Maipo power project

SANTIAGO Aug 17 Chilean energy firm AES Gener said Wednesday that its Alto Maipo hydroelectric project has ran into "certain construction difficulties" and as a result the budgeted cost would rise by between 10 and 20 percent.

Alto Maipo, initially a $2.05 billion project located just outside capital Santiago, is 60 percent owned by AES Gener, with the remainder held by London-listed copper miner Antofagasta .

AEG Gener shares were down around 6 percent on Wednesday morning.

(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)