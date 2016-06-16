Brazilian utility CPFL Energia buys AES Corp unit for $486 mln

SAO PAULO, June 16 CPFL Energia SA,
the largest private Brazilian utility, has agreed to buy a power
distributor owned by AES Corp in southern Brazil for 1.7
billion reais ($486 million), the companies announced on
Thursday in securities filings.
The acquisition of Porto Alegre-based AES Sul, which has
around 1.3 million clients and 5.5 billion reais in annual
revenue, will raise CPFL's distribution market share by just
over one percentage point to 14.3 percent.
"The agreement to buy AES Sul strengthens our strategy to
grow in distribution", CPFL Chief Executive Officer Wilson
Ferreira Junior said in a statement.
CPFL, based in Campinas, has acquired three other
distribution firms in the past decade.
The deal, which must be approved by Brazil's electricity
regulator and antitrust authority, would mark the first
strategic acquisition in the country's electricity sector for
two years.
Utility companies suffered losses under the previous Workers
Party government, which imposed a temporary cap on prices.
Shares of CPFL, which have risen 33 percent this year, were
down 0.5 percent on São Paulo's stock exchange. AES Corp shares,
which have fallen 18 percent this year, were down 1 percent on
the New York Stock Exchange.
AES Corp, which operates in 17 countries, has been trying to
divest some of its holdings in Brazil for some time and had
included the plan to sell AES Sul in its 2016 guidance.
The company also owns AES Eletropaulo, the biggest
electricity distributor in Brazil, and AES Tietê and AES
Uruguaiana.
The investment bank unit of Itau Unibanco Holding SA
advised AES Corp on the deal, while Citigroup
was the advisor for CPFL.
($1 = 3.4986 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Paul
Simao)