AES Brasil CEO says unit considering solar plant purchases

BARUERI, Brazil, June 12 Electricity holding
company AES Brasil is considering the purchase of solar power
facilities in the country through its generation unit, in an
effort to expand in the fast-growing segment, Chief Executive
Officer Britaldo Soares said in an interview on Friday.
AES Tiete SA, as the unit is known, is also
considering growth in solar generation through greenfield
projects as the segment offers higher returns than hydropower
dams, Soares said. He declined to elaborate on potential targets
or projects.
AES Brasil is formally named Cia Brasiliana de Energia SA.
