AES Brasil CEO says unit considering solar plant purchases

BARUERI, Brazil, June 12 Electricity holding company AES Brasil is considering the purchase of solar power facilities in the country through its generation unit, in an effort to expand in the fast-growing segment, Chief Executive Officer Britaldo Soares said in an interview on Friday.

AES Tiete SA, as the unit is known, is also considering growth in solar generation through greenfield projects as the segment offers higher returns than hydropower dams, Soares said. He declined to elaborate on potential targets or projects.

(Reporting by Luciano Costa and Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Chizu Nomiyama)