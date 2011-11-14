版本:
UPDATE 1-AES sees $360 mln pre-tax loss on assets sale

Nov 14 U.S.-based power provider AES Corp said it will recognize a pre-tax loss of about $360 million in relation to the sale of some assets in Argentina.

The company said it now sees full-year profit of 63-69 cents a share from continuing operations.

The assets being sold include two utility businesses and a 68 MW gas and diesel plant.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

Shares of AES closed at $11.78 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

