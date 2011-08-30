UPDATE 1-Aeterna reports positive results for hormone test

Osram says not currently in talks with any Chinese investors
FRANKFURT, Feb 8 German lighting group Osram is not currently in talks with any Chinese investors, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
* Product used to diagnose adult growth hormone deficiency
* Will look to file new drug application in U.S.
TORONTO Aug 30 Aeterna Zentaris Inc (AEZ.TO) reported positive late-stage results for its product used to diagnose adult growth hormone deficiency.
The Canadian drugmaker over the coming months will look to file a new drug application for AEZS-130 with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the company said on Tuesday.
AEZS-130 is an orally active small molecule that stimulates the secretion of the growth hormone. Aeterna uses that to conduct a diagnostic test for adult growth hormone deficiency.
AGHD affects 35,000 adult Americans, according to Aeterna. (Reporting by S. John Tilak; editing by John Wallace)
CAPE TOWN, Feb 8 Democratic Republic of Congo's industry-led Chamber of Mines expects the country, Africa's top copper producer, to mine about 1.5 million tonnes of the metal in 2018, up from roughly 1 million in 2016, the chamber's vice-president said on Wednesday.
PARIS, Feb 8 France's biggest drugmaker, Sanofi , which missed out on a major takeover deal last month, said on Wednesday it expected 2017 earnings per share to be stable or slightly lower.