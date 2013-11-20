版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 20日 星期三 21:28 BJT

BRIEF-AEterna Zentaris prices $15.1 mln offering of common shares and warrants

Nov 20 AEterna Zentaris Inc : * Announces pricing of US$15.1 million public offering of common shares and

warrants * Offering of 13.1 million units at a purchase price of us$1.15per unit * Says intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to continue to fund

its ongoing drug development activities * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐