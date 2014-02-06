版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 6日 星期四 21:47 BJT

BRIEF-Aetna has enrolled 135,000 paid members through Obamacare exchanges

Feb 6 Aetna Inc : * CEO Bertolini says enrolled 135,000 paid members through public exchanges

through January 31 * CEO says believes enrollment in obamacare exchanges will increase during

period * CEO says Obamacare related pressures on business start to abate in 2016
