版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 3日 星期六 00:51 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's rates Aetna's notes Baa1, rating on review for downgrade

Nov 2 Aetna Inc : * Moody's rates aetna's senior notes baa1; rating on review for downgrade * Rpt-moody's rates aetna's senior notes baa1; rating on review for downgrade

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐