Aetna cuts Obamacare exchange plans to only 4 states for 2017

Nikkei slips as Trump trade fades, steelmakers lead losses
* Nikkei near 2-week low, wipes out gains since start of year
NEW YORK Aug 15 Aetna Inc on Monday said that due to financial losses on Obamacare plans, it only will sell individual insurance on exchanges in four states next year.
The No. 3 U.S. health insurer said it would continue to sell plans on the exchanges created under President Barack Obama's national healthcare reform law in Delaware, Iowa, Nebraska and Virginia in 2017.
It currently sells these plans, which are eligible for income-based government subsidies, in 15 states. Aetna already disclosed in early August that it would not expand its individual insurance business into new states as planned. It said it would closely review its participation in all of the 15 states where it sells plans in 2016.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer; editing by Diane Craft)
* Nikkei near 2-week low, wipes out gains since start of year
Jan 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.