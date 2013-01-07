版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 8日 星期二 06:04 BJT

Aetna backs its 2013 profit, revenue forecast

Jan 7 Aetna Inc, the nation's third-largest health insurer, on Monday reaffirmed its profit outlook for 2013 and said as of last week it had received 17 of the 21 state approvals needed for its planned acquisition of smaller rival Coventry Health Care Inc.

Aetna said it continues to expect full-year 2013 operating earnings of at least $5.40 a share on a 9 percent increase in revenue, reiterating the forecast it gave in mid-December.

Analysts on average are expecting Aetna to earn $5.52 per share in 2013, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐