2 天前
Aetna to move corporate headquarter to New York in 2018
全球股市仍顺风顺水 欧洲和亚洲股市领航--路透调查
汇市一周综述：欧洲主要央行欲转向 "特朗普失望"行情未见底
综述：中国6月官方制造业和非制造业PMI双升 二季度GDP增速有望达6.8%
2017年6月29日 / 下午2点22分 / 2 天前

Aetna to move corporate headquarter to New York in 2018

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, June 29 (Reuters) - Aetna Inc., the third largest U.S. health insurer, will move its corporate headquarters to New York City in 2018, a decision it has been weighing as the state of Connecticut has raised taxes to try to balance its budget.

The company said on its website that it would have between 1,000 and 2,000 employees in New York after the move to the new building at 61 9th Avenue in Manhattan. Aetna will keep its Hartford campus and retain the several thousand associates in Connecticut.

The move will bring about 250 jobs to New York, according to the Aetna website. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

