UPDATE 1-Aetna profit misses Wall Street target

* Q1 EPS $1.34 vs $1.40 Wall Street view
* Aetna backs 2012 profit outlook
April 26 Health insurer Aetna Inc
reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday as
higher claim costs and administrative expenses weighed on
results.
Aetna is the first major health insurer to miss earnings
estimates after rivals WellPoint Inc and UnitedHealth
Group Inc have posted higher-than-expected profits this
quarter and raised their full-year outlooks.
Aetna, the No. 3 U.S. health insurer, backed its full-year
profit view.
First-quarter net income fell to $511 million, or $1.43 per
share, from $586 million, or $1.50 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, earnings of $1.34 a share missed the
analysts' average estimate by 6 cents, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 6 percent to $8.92 billion.
Aetna spent 81.5 percent of premium revenue on medical
claims, up from 79.2 percent a year earlier. Its operating
expenses rose nearly 7 percent.
Through Wednesday, Aetna shares had risen about 17 percent
this year, compared with a 14 percent rise for the Morgan
Stanley Healthcare index of health insurers.