Aetna to exit Delaware and Nebraska individual insurance markets

May 10 Health insurer Aetna Inc on Wednesday said it will exit the Obamacare individual insurance market in Delaware and Nebraska and will not offer such plans on or off the online exchange created by the Affordable Care Act.

Aetna said earlier this year that it would exit the individual market in Virginia and Iowa.

The insurer projected more than $200 million in losses from its exchange plan businesses this year following a loss of $700 million for 2014 through 2016. (Reporting by Deena Beasley; Editing by Sandra Maler)