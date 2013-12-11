版本:
Aetna sees 2014 earnings per share above Wall St estimates

Dec 11 U.S. health insurer Aetna Inc on Wednesday forecast 2014 earnings per share that were higher than Wall Street expects, a day ahead of a meeting with investors at which the company will lay out its strategy for the coming year.

Aetna, in a regulatory filing, said at Thursday's meeting it will issue a forecast for 2014 operating earnings of at least $6.25 per share. Analysts on average are looking for $6.21 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company also said it sees 2014 operating revenue of about $53 billion, shy of Wall Street estimates of $55.3 billion.

Aetna in October said 2014 would be a challenging year due to uncertainty over the cost of U.S. healthcare reform and cuts in government funding for private Medicare plans.

The insurer reiterated its full-year forecast for 2013 operating earnings of $5.80 to $5.90 per share.
