Health insurer Aetna reaffirms 2015 profit forecast

Nov 20 Health insurer Aetna reaffirmed
its full-year 2015 operating earnings forecast on Friday, a day
after UnitedHealth Group Inc cut its guidance, blaming
deteriorating performance in its individual Obamacare business.
Aetna said its individual commercial business continued to
perform in line with its expectations.
UnitedHealth said on Thursday it may exit Obamacare
individual business as weak enrollment and high medical costs
for exchange members were taking too big a toll on its
performance.
Aetna on Friday said it continues to expect operating
earnings of $7.45 to $7.55 per share in 2015.
