Ex-Aetna chief criticizes insurance mandate

June 18 The recently retired head of health
insurer Aetna Inc criticized the component at the heart
of the U.S. healthcare overhaul law, known as the individual
mandate, and predicted it would not be upheld.
The Supreme Court is expected to rule before the end of the
month on the law championed by President Barack Obama, which is
designed to expand coverage to more than 30 million uninsured
Americans. At the center of the case is the mandate, which
requires people buy insurance or pay a penalty.
In an opinion article published in The Wall Street Journal
entitled "Why I No Longer Support the Health Insurance Mandate,"
Aetna's former chairman and chief executive officer, Ron
Williams, said he now believes "the legislation raises serious
constitutional concerns."
"Most seriously, Congress insisted on describing personal
inactivity - in this case, the failure to purchase insurance -
as interstate commerce within its regulatory reach," Williams
writes in the piece. "Americans were alarmed, rightly, that this
could empower future legislatures to mandate that citizens
engage in activities none of us would think reasonable today."
He also said the process that led to the law "was driven by
partisan politics," resulting in "structural flaws."
"For example, the mandate should have been framed as a
traditional tax - a move that could have bolstered the Act's
constitutionality," Williams said.
Williams said he concluded that the mandate "will not be
upheld."
The former Aetna chief said his initial support for the
mandate was as a companion to requirements in the law that
insurers cover everyone regardless of health status.
Insurers have said that the mandate is critical if they are
to provide coverage regardless of health status, otherwise
people will buy insurance only when they get sick, driving up
costs and premiums.
Williams steered Aetna as CEO for about five years,
including through a tumultuous time for the industry when
Congress was debating the overhaul law, which was passed in
2010.
Williams, who offered frequent public commentary during the
health reform debate, retired as chairman of Aetna in April
2011, ceding the post to CEO Mark Bertolini. Williams was one of
roughly a dozen CEOs who met with Obama just after his
inauguration in January 2009 to discuss the U.S. economy.