Aetna CEO says company will grow earnings in 2015

Oct 28 Aetna Inc Chief Executive Officer
Mark Bertolini said during a conference call with investors that
he expects the company to grow operating earnings as it does
every year but did not provide specific figures for 2015
earnings.
Chief Financial Officer Shawn Guertin said that
higher-than-expected medical costs in the smaller middle-market
business were due in part to care management initiatives not
producing the lower medical costs for which it had priced.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer, Editing by Franklin Paul)