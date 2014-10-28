Aetna CEO says company will grow earnings in 2015

Oct 28 Aetna Inc Chief Executive Officer Mark Bertolini said during a conference call with investors that he expects the company to grow operating earnings as it does every year but did not provide specific figures for 2015 earnings.

Chief Financial Officer Shawn Guertin said that higher-than-expected medical costs in the smaller middle-market business were due in part to care management initiatives not producing the lower medical costs for which it had priced. (Reporting by Caroline Humer, Editing by Franklin Paul)