2015年 2月 3日

Aetna CEO expects 800,000 Obamacare exchange members in Q1

Feb 3 Aetna Inc Chief Executive Officer Mark Bertolini said on Tuesday that he expects the U.S. health insurer to end the first quarter with 800,000 members who signed up through the individual Obamacare exchanges.

Bertolini, speaking on a conference call with investors, said that the company ended 2014 with 560,000 members from these state-based online exchanges created under the Affordable Care Act, often called Obamacare. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Alden Bentley)
