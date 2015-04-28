Aetna CEO says 2015 Obamacare members skew younger

NEW YORK, April 28 Aetna Inc CEO Mark Bertolini said on Tuesday that it added more new customers than expected through the individual Obamacare exchanges, and that their average age was a bit lower this year than in 2014.

Bertolini told investors during a conference call that other Obamacare customer demographics - which along with age is considered an indicator of how much the company may have to spend on medical claims - looked about the same as 2014. The business was mildly profitable for Aetna in 2014, the company said previously. (Reporting by Caroline Humer)