Aetna CEO says 2015 Obamacare members skew younger

NEW YORK, April 28 Aetna Inc CEO Mark
Bertolini said on Tuesday that it added more new customers than
expected through the individual Obamacare exchanges, and that
their average age was a bit lower this year than in 2014.
Bertolini told investors during a conference call that other
Obamacare customer demographics - which along with age is
considered an indicator of how much the company may have to
spend on medical claims - looked about the same as 2014. The
business was mildly profitable for Aetna in 2014, the company
said previously.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer)