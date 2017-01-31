版本:
2017年 1月 31日

Aetna CEO says optimistic about health reform

NEW YORK Jan 31 Aetna Inc Chief Executive Officer Mark Bertolini said on Tuesday that he is optimistic about the next wave of healthcare reform being considered by lawmakers and regulators.

Bertolini, speaking during a conference call, said that despite its best intentions, the Affordable Care Act did not meet its goals of being affordable. In the fourth-quarter, he said the company lost $100 million more than expected on its ACA compliant individual plans. (Reporting by Caroline Humer)
