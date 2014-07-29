版本:
Aetna to sell Obamacare exchange plans in Georgia

July 29 Aetna Chief Executive Officer Mark Bertolini said on Tuesday that the company would begin selling Obamacare exchange plans in Georgia in 2015, adding the southern state to the 17 states where it sold these plans in 2014.

Bertolini said it was still too soon to tell if the new customers it gained through the exchanges in the first half of this year are more expensive than it expected, but based on what Aetna has seen, it still expects the business to be only a "modest headwind" to 2014 profits.

He made the comments during a call with investors. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
