Aetna CFO says drug price negotiations partly boosted 2015 earnings view

Feb 3 Aetna Inc Chief Financial Officer Shawn Guertin said on Tuesday that it increased 2015 earnings expectations - to at least $7 per share from at least $6.90 per share - due at least in part to discounts it negotiated for pricey hepatitis C drugs.

"I do think our final negotiations on this topic are creating upside," Guertin said during a conference call. The company said last month it had negotiated a lower price from Gilead Sciences Inc on Harvoni after a competing drug was launched by AbbVie Inc. late last year. (Reporting by Caroline Humer)
