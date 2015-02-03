Aetna CFO says drug price negotiations partly boosted 2015 earnings view

BRIEF-New York awards New Flyer a contract for 110 compressed natural gas-powered buses
Feb 3 Aetna Inc Chief Financial Officer Shawn Guertin said on Tuesday that it increased 2015 earnings expectations - to at least $7 per share from at least $6.90 per share - due at least in part to discounts it negotiated for pricey hepatitis C drugs.
"I do think our final negotiations on this topic are creating upside," Guertin said during a conference call. The company said last month it had negotiated a lower price from Gilead Sciences Inc on Harvoni after a competing drug was launched by AbbVie Inc. late last year. (Reporting by Caroline Humer)
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON May 8 The U.S. government's review of a landmark 2010 financial reform law will not be complete by early June as originally targeted, and officials will now report findings piece-by-piece, with priority given to banking regulations, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.
LOS ANGELES, May 8 The owners of a giant rabbit named Simon who was found dead after a United Airlines flight demanded on Monday that the airline pay damages, order an outside investigation and re-evaluate how it handles animals on flights.