Aetna reports higher quarterly profits, raises outlook

Oct 25 Aetna Inc., the third-largest U.S. health insurer, reported a higher quarterly profit on Thursday as it reached its 2012 goal of 18.2 million members ahead of schedule and kept costs down.

Aetna said it now expected a 2012 profit of $5.10 per share. It previously had forecast $5.00 to $5.10.

The company said third-quarter earnings had risen to $499.2 million, or $1.47 per share, from $490.4 million, or $1.30 per share a year earlier. Revenue increased to $8.9 billion from $8.4 billion, in line with expectations.