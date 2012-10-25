Aetna reports higher quarterly profits, raises outlook

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 3
3 March The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 25 Aetna Inc., the third-largest U.S. health insurer, reported a higher quarterly profit on Thursday as it reached its 2012 goal of 18.2 million members ahead of schedule and kept costs down.
Aetna said it now expected a 2012 profit of $5.10 per share. It previously had forecast $5.00 to $5.10.
The company said third-quarter earnings had risen to $499.2 million, or $1.47 per share, from $490.4 million, or $1.30 per share a year earlier. Revenue increased to $8.9 billion from $8.4 billion, in line with expectations.
3 March The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Enerflex reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results and quarterly dividend
* Proved reserves at December 31, 2016 increased to 40.5 million barrels of oil equivalent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: