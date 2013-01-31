CORRECTED-Aetna profit falls as company takes settlement charge

BRIEF-INV Metals reports 2016 results and provides corporate update
* INV Metals reports 2016 results and provides corporate update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Corrects year-earlier per-share net income to $1.02 from 97 cents)
Jan 31 Aetna Inc said on Thursday that fourth-quarter earnings had fallen sharply as it took charges for settling litigation and costs rose in parts of its employer-based insurance business.
Aetna said net income had declined to $190.1 million, or 56 cents per share, from $372.6 million, or $1.02 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company reported earnings of 94 cents per share.
The health insurer affirmed its outlook for a 2013 profit of at least $5.40 a share. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* INV Metals reports 2016 results and provides corporate update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Diversified Royalty Corp. announces fourth quarter and 2016 annual results
MEXICO CITY, March 28 Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil said on Tuesday it plans to ask shareholders at an April 5 meeting to approve up to 3 billion pesos ($158 million) in share buybacks between April 2017 and April 2018.