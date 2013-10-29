版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 29日 星期二

Aetna third-quarter profit rises but misses analysts' estimates

Oct 29 Aetna Inc said on Tuesday that third-quarter net income rose but was held back by results in its private Medicare business, and the company missed analysts' expectations by 3 cents per share.

Excluding the costs of integration and capital losses, the company reported operating earnings of $1.50 per share. Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.53 per share, compared with $1.55 a year earlier on that basis, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

