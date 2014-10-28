Aetna third quarter profit rose, helped by Coventry

Oct 28 Aetna Inc, the third largest U.S. health insurer, said on Tuesday that third-quarter profit rose, helped by strength in its government healthcare plan management business which it beefed up last year with the purchase of Coventry Healthcare.

The company reported net income of $594.5 million, or $1.67 per share, up from $518.6 million, or $1.38 per share a year earlier.

Aetna raised its profit expectation for the year to a range of $6.60 to $6.70 from a previous projection of $6.45 to $6.60 per share.

