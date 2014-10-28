Aetna third quarter profit rose, helped by Coventry

Oct 28 Aetna Inc, the third largest U.S.
health insurer, said on Tuesday that third-quarter profit rose,
helped by strength in its government healthcare plan management
business which it beefed up last year with the purchase of
Coventry Healthcare.
The company reported net income of $594.5 million, or $1.67
per share, up from $518.6 million, or $1.38 per share a year
earlier.
Aetna raised its profit expectation for the year to a range
of $6.60 to $6.70 from a previous projection of $6.45 to $6.60
per share.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer Editing by W Simon)