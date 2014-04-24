Aetna says first-quarter profit rose 36 percent

April 24 Aetna Inc., the third-largest U.S. health insurer, said on Thursday that first-quarter profit rose as it added new members, and it raised its outlook for the year.

Aetna reported net income of $665.5 million, or $1.82 per share, up from $490.1 million, or $1.48 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding special items, the company reported earnings of $1.98 per share.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.55 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)