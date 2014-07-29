Aetna says second-quarter profit rose

July 29 Aetna Inc, the third-largest U.S. health insurer, said on Tuesday that its second-quarter profit rose, helped by the acquisition of Medicare and Medicaid provider Coventry last year.

Aetna reported net income of $549 million, or $1.52 per share, up from $536 million, or $1.49 per share, a year earlier.

Based on its second quarter, the company raised its 2014 earnings outlook to a range of $6.45 to $6.60 per share from $6.35 to $6.55. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)