Health insurer Aetna profit rises

Feb 1 Health insurer Aetna reported a 38 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strong performance in its government business that sells Medicare and Medicaid plans.

Net income attributable to Aetna rose to $320.8 million, or 91 cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $232 million, or 65 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $15.05 billion from $14.77 billion.

(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)