Health insurer Aetna profit rises

Feb 1 Health insurer Aetna reported a 38 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strong performance in its government business that sells Medicare and Medicaid plans.
Net income attributable to Aetna rose to $320.8 million, or 91 cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $232 million, or 65 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue rose to $15.05 billion from $14.77 billion.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
更多 公司新闻(英文)
Ex-VW CEO denies early knowledge of diesel emissions cheating
BERLIN, Jan 19 Former Volkswagen Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn told German lawmakers he did not know about the company's systematic emissions cheating earlier than VW has officially admitted.
Aeromexico says Delta to complete acquisition of 49 percent stake in Q2
DUBLIN, Jan 19 Aeromexico said on Thursday it expects a share tender transaction to lift Delta Air Lines' stake to 49 percent to be completed by the end of the second quarter.