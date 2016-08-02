Aetna posts profit rise, scraps Obamacare business expansion plans

Aug 2 Aetna Inc reported an 8 percent
rise in quarterly profit and said it intended to withdraw the
expansion of its individual insurance business, which sells
plans under the Affordable Care Act, next year.
Chief Executive Mark Bertolini said the U.S. health insurer
would evaluate future plans for its Obamacare business, which it
currently offers in 15 states.
Aetna, whose acquisition of smaller rival Humana Inc
has been challenged by U.S. antitrust authorities, said its net
profit rose to $790.8 million, or $2.23 per share, in the second
quarter ended June 30 from $731.8 million, or $2.08 per share, a
year earlier.
Revenue rose about 5 percent to $15.95 billion.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)