Aetna posts profit rise, scraps Obamacare business expansion plans

Aug 2 Aetna Inc reported an 8 percent rise in quarterly profit and said it intended to withdraw the expansion of its individual insurance business, which sells plans under the Affordable Care Act, next year.

Chief Executive Mark Bertolini said the U.S. health insurer would evaluate future plans for its Obamacare business, which it currently offers in 15 states.

Aetna, whose acquisition of smaller rival Humana Inc has been challenged by U.S. antitrust authorities, said its net profit rose to $790.8 million, or $2.23 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $731.8 million, or $2.08 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose about 5 percent to $15.95 billion. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)