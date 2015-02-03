Health insurer Aetna's profit falls as expenses rise

BRIEF-New York awards New Flyer a contract for 110 compressed natural gas-powered buses
* New York awards New Flyer a contract for 110 compressed natural gas-powered buses
Feb 3 Health insurer Aetna Inc's net income fell 37 percent in the fourth quarter as investment spending rose and expenses related to healthcare reforms increased.
The third-largest U.S. health insurer's net profit fell to $232 million, or 65 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from $368.9 million, or $1.00 per share, a year earlier.
Net income includes charges of 57 cents per share.
Revenue rose 12 percent to $14.8 billion. (Reporting by Caroline Humer in New York and Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON May 8 The U.S. government's review of a landmark 2010 financial reform law will not be complete by early June as originally targeted, and officials will now report findings piece-by-piece, with priority given to banking regulations, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.
LOS ANGELES, May 8 The owners of a giant rabbit named Simon who was found dead after a United Airlines flight demanded on Monday that the airline pay damages, order an outside investigation and re-evaluate how it handles animals on flights.