Health insurer Aetna's quarterly revenue rises about 5 pct

BRIEF-Anika Therapeutics expects to complete supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL in 2018
* Anika announces first patient enrolled in supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL for the treatment of knee pain associated with osteoarthritis
Jan 31 Health insurer Aetna Inc, whose $34 billion deal for Humana Inc was blocked last week, reported a rise of about 5 percent in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, helped by higher premiums.
The No. 3 U.S. health insurer's net profit fell to $139 million, or 39 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $321 million, or 91 cents per share, a year earlier.
The decrease in quarterly net income was primarily due to an increase in restructuring costs, which included a $215 million expense recorded during the quarter related to a voluntary early retirement program.
Total Revenue rose to $15.73 billion from $15.05 billion.
Aetna and Humana have said they will consider all available options for their proposed merger after a court ruled against the deal, saying it would lower competition. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
May 25 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite scaling new highs, buoyed by strong earnings reports from the embattled retailer sector.
* Optibase ltd - revenues from fixed income real estate totaled $4 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017, compared to revenues of $4 million for q1 of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: