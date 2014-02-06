版本:
BRIEF-Aetna CEO says has received 200,000 Obamacare applications

Feb 6 Aetna Inc : * CEO says 80 to 90 percent of customers enrolled through Obamacare exchange

before January 1 have paid * Has received about 200,000 enrollment applications, about 70 percent of them

paid - CEO * CEO says depth of provider network impacts pricing for Obamacare products * CEO says provider network debate is largely "political posturing" around

Affordable Care Act
